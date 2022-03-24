Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine
President Biden and world leaders are meeting in Brussels Thursday to kick off an emergency NATO summit, aiming to show a united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine. As Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy continues to request more military support, Biden may announce U.S. plans to permanently maintain an increased number of troops in NATO countries near Ukraine. The White House is preparing for the worst in the case that Russia would use chemical weapons. NBC’S Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from Brussels.March 24, 2022
