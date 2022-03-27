Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

President Biden returned to the White House after his trip to Europe to coordinate strategy with NATO allies. During a speech in Warsaw, Poland, Biden addressed the West’s growing tensions with Russia by calling Putin “a dictator” who “cannot remain in power.” A White House official released a statement saying his comment wasn’t about regime change, but about Putin not exercising power in the Ukraine. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.March 27, 2022