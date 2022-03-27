Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden returned to the White House after his trip to Europe to coordinate strategy with NATO allies. During a speech in Warsaw, Poland, Biden addressed the West’s growing tensions with Russia by calling Putin “a dictator” who “cannot remain in power.” A White House official released a statement saying his comment wasn’t about regime change, but about Putin not exercising power in the Ukraine. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.
