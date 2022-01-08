Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’
Despite the latest jobs report showing half the number expected with just under 200,000 jobs, President Biden says the U.S. is on the rebound. Biden said, “COVID, as we’re dealing with it now, is not here to stay,” but he may lose a key tool against the pandemic as the Supreme Court appears poised to block his vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY. Jan. 8, 2022
