Biden's push for sweeping voting rights legislation hits stumbling block
02:35
President Biden hit a major setback in the push to get sweeping voting rights legislation through Congress after his appeals to change Senate rules were denied. “As long as I have breath in me, as long as I’m in the White House, as long as I’m involved, I will be fighting,” he says. NBC’s senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Jan. 14, 2022
