    Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

College graduation season is in full swing and many graduates are leaving school with major debt from student loans. President Biden has promised to help with loan forgiveness, but his proposal has Republicans calling the push a desperate move by Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022

