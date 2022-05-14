Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

- Now Playing
Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy03:26
- UP NEXT
Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps05:32
Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation05:29
Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections02:29
Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold00:23
Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day01:55
Woman starts company to fight the gender pay gap03:57
Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing00:36
Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans02:21
How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation03:48
Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel03:32
Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'02:23
‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze04:20
Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge02:14
Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel02:04
Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points02:16
Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet03:43
Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years02:13
How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflation04:10
Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars04:42
- Now Playing
Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy03:26
- UP NEXT
Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps05:32
Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation05:29
Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections02:29
Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold00:23
Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day01:55
Play All