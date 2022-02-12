Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl
President Biden’s new puppy, a German shepherd named Commander, is making his television debut during Animal Planet’s signature sporting event, the Puppy Bowl! While Commander isn’t competing, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will be going head-to-head in the annual event, which promotes shelter adoptions.Feb. 12, 2022
Jim Carrey reprises 'Cable Guy' role for Verizon Super Bowl commercial
NFL's 'Bring Down the House' short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology
