IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Extended interviews with fan favorite Olympic Athletes on TODAY All Day

  • Jim Carrey reprises ‘Cable Guy’ role for Verizon Super Bowl commercial

    00:38

  • NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    01:29

  • Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relay

    04:45

  • Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani

    00:36

  • Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up

    00:45

  • TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenes

    06:09

  • Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures

    02:13

  • The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

    04:45

  • Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56

  • Can you ask to bring a plus-one to a wedding? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    03:13

  • Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

    05:41

  • Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

    00:52

  • Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'

    00:44

  • Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says

    02:04

  • Bethenny Frankel on finding love, unfiltered social media presence as mom to 11-year-old Bryn

    10:01

  • Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

    05:18

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be

    02:30

TODAY

Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl

00:44

President Biden’s new puppy, a German shepherd named Commander, is making his television debut during Animal Planet’s signature sporting event, the Puppy Bowl! While Commander isn’t competing, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will be going head-to-head in the annual event, which promotes shelter adoptions.Feb. 12, 2022

  • Jim Carrey reprises ‘Cable Guy’ role for Verizon Super Bowl commercial

    00:38

  • NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    01:29

  • Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relay

    04:45

  • Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani

    00:36

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All