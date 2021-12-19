Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck Todd

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Hallie Jackson on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s upcoming speech addressing the recent spike in coronavirus cases and the challenge of rallying the country beyond the supporters that have already listened to him. Chuck asks if Biden will have the bandwidth to switch his focus to omicron after trying to pass his Build Back Better legislation.
Dec. 19, 2021 Read More
