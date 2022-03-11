US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade status
President Biden is set to call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. This would clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports, and marks the latest escalation of a push by the U.S. and its allies to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to step down from the war. Meanwhile, Congress has passed a bill which will provide billions in aid to Ukraine. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.March 11, 2022
