Biden reaffirms US support of Ukraine amid growing aggression from Russia
President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine amid growing Russian aggression. Russia has around 100,000 troops along the border prompting fears of an invasion, but Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone that the U.S. and its allies will “respond decisively” if Russia invades.Jan. 3, 2022
