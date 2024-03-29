IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spring trend report: Shop skin solutions and fashion problem solvers — from $9

Biden raises millions during star-studded NYC fund raiser
March 29, 202402:16

  • TODAY celebrates Harry Smith as he leaves NBC after 12 years

    07:45

  • WSJ marks 1 year since Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia

    00:56

  • Dream vacation: Why ‘sleep tourism’ is on the rise

    02:43

  • Royal family adjust plans for scaled-down Easter holiday

    02:49

  • New details emerge after Sean Comb’s homes were raided

    02:14

  • Travel ramps up ahead of Easter weekend

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Biden raises millions during star-studded NYC fund raiser

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    After bridge collapse, crews face daunting task of clearing harbor

    03:23

  • Meet the female founders transforming the tequila industry

    05:15

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games

    04:39

  • Erin Andrews and Kristen Welker share stories of infertility

    07:24

  • Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at 82: ‘A man of integrity’

    00:29

  • Americans trapped in Haiti grow more desperate to flee

    01:59

  • Search continues for $1.13B Mega Millions lottery winner

    02:36

  • Why Dollar Tree is raising prices as high as $7

    02:52

  • Growing number of women report being punched on NYC streets

    02:49

  • What can travelers expect with spring break, Easter and eclipse?

    01:31

  • ‘Senseless’: Man accused of fatally stabbing 4 people in Illinois

    00:25

  • Clinton, Obama, celebs to join Biden in NYC for fundraising event

    01:55

  • NTSB recovers cargo ship's voice data recorder, interviews crew

    02:49

Biden raises millions during star-studded NYC fund raiser

02:16

President Joe Biden’s star-studded event in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, that also featured former presidents Obama and Clinton, reportedly raised $25 million. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.March 29, 2024

  • TODAY celebrates Harry Smith as he leaves NBC after 12 years

    07:45

  • WSJ marks 1 year since Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia

    00:56

  • Dream vacation: Why ‘sleep tourism’ is on the rise

    02:43

  • Royal family adjust plans for scaled-down Easter holiday

    02:49

  • New details emerge after Sean Comb’s homes were raided

    02:14

  • Travel ramps up ahead of Easter weekend

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Biden raises millions during star-studded NYC fund raiser

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    After bridge collapse, crews face daunting task of clearing harbor

    03:23

  • Meet the female founders transforming the tequila industry

    05:15

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games

    04:39

  • Erin Andrews and Kristen Welker share stories of infertility

    07:24

  • Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at 82: ‘A man of integrity’

    00:29

  • Americans trapped in Haiti grow more desperate to flee

    01:59

  • Search continues for $1.13B Mega Millions lottery winner

    02:36

  • Why Dollar Tree is raising prices as high as $7

    02:52

  • Growing number of women report being punched on NYC streets

    02:49

  • What can travelers expect with spring break, Easter and eclipse?

    01:31

  • ‘Senseless’: Man accused of fatally stabbing 4 people in Illinois

    00:25

  • Clinton, Obama, celebs to join Biden in NYC for fundraising event

    01:55

  • NTSB recovers cargo ship's voice data recorder, interviews crew

    02:49

After bridge collapse, crews face daunting task of clearing harbor

Biden raises millions during star-studded NYC fund raiser

Travel ramps up ahead of Easter weekend

New details emerge after Sean Comb’s homes were raided

Weekend Watchlist: ‘Palm Royale,’ ‘STEVE! (martin),’ more

Magician Justin Willman wows Hoda & Jenna with name game

Meet the farmer growing vegetables for her food-desert community

Sheryl Crow on ‘Evolution’ album, raising teens, Olivia Rodrigo

Can you cut a cake with tongs? Hoda and Jenna try!

Healthy game day and Easter-ready treats for the holiday weekend

Healthy game day and Easter-ready treats for the holiday weekend

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Dev Patel had ‘Pretty Woman’ moment in shopping new film around

Stars of 'Mother Play' on how the story resonates with audiences

Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?

Boxed wines: Sommelier shares top picks, dispels outdated views

Basketball legend Sue Bird shares a look at new doc 'In The Clutch'

Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks

Meet the female founders transforming the tequila industry

March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games

Weekend Watchlist: ‘Palm Royale,’ ‘STEVE! (martin),’ more

Magician Justin Willman wows Hoda & Jenna with name game

Meet the farmer growing vegetables for her food-desert community

Sheryl Crow on ‘Evolution’ album, raising teens, Olivia Rodrigo

Can you cut a cake with tongs? Hoda and Jenna try!

Jenna says she'd rather her kids learn from books than the internet

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Shawarma-roasted chicken over turmeric rice: Get the recipe!

Barbara Corcoran talks marriage, ‘SNL,' manifesting, and more

Eiza González learned to speak and sing in German for new role

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks

Shop these top fashion and beauty trends for spring

Shop these must-have fashion staples for spring

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Shawarma-roasted chicken over turmeric rice: Get the recipe!

Chef Kwame Onwuachi shares his recipe for Creole-spiced shrimp

Deviled ham and cheese sandwich, apple tart: Get the recipes!

Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips

Try this traditional Italian recipe for a meaty and cheesy Easter pie

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage