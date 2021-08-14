Biden quiet on Afghanistan as Taliban take control of more cities
President Joe Biden’s administration is facing intense pressure as the Taliban continues to take control in Afghanistan. The White House maintains that Biden has no regrets over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by the end of August. Meanwhile, Biden is receiving updates this weekend from the secretary of state and Pentagon chief on the deteriorating security situation. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.Aug. 14, 2021