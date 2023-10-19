IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 77% off Staub, cashmere fashion, slippers and more

  • What is preventing aid from getting to Gaza from Egypt?

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital bombing in Gaza

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Israel launches new attacks against Gaza as Biden leaves Tel Aviv

    02:39

  • Thousands of protesters try to march on the Israeli Embassy in Amman

    00:34

  • WATCH: Noisy protest in Chicago in support of Palestinians

    00:53

  • Israeli family of 5 killed together by Hamas laid to rest

    00:50

  • Gaza resident 'disgusted' by Biden visit to Israel

    04:17

  • Violent protests erupt following Gaza hospital blast

    02:55

  • U.S. ramping up security measures amid warnings of potential violence over Israel-Hamas war

    01:56

  • Deadly Gaza hospital blast sparks massive protests in Middle East

    03:18

  • Children of Kibbutz Be'eri face new reality after Hamas attack

    01:59

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00

  • Inside Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

    02:34

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21

  • ‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

    01:23

  • Drone video shows airstrike aftermath at Gaza refugee camp

    01:31

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33

  • Emerging threats in Europe spark security concerns in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital bombing in Gaza

02:20

During his flight back to Washington from Tel Aviv, President Joe Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that Israel was behind the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Biden is expected to give an address from the Oval Office Thursday evening to share an update on the ongoing fighting. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Oct. 19, 2023

  • What is preventing aid from getting to Gaza from Egypt?

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital bombing in Gaza

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Israel launches new attacks against Gaza as Biden leaves Tel Aviv

    02:39

  • Thousands of protesters try to march on the Israeli Embassy in Amman

    00:34

  • WATCH: Noisy protest in Chicago in support of Palestinians

    00:53

  • Israeli family of 5 killed together by Hamas laid to rest

    00:50

  • Gaza resident 'disgusted' by Biden visit to Israel

    04:17

  • Violent protests erupt following Gaza hospital blast

    02:55

  • U.S. ramping up security measures amid warnings of potential violence over Israel-Hamas war

    01:56

  • Deadly Gaza hospital blast sparks massive protests in Middle East

    03:18

  • Children of Kibbutz Be'eri face new reality after Hamas attack

    01:59

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00

  • Inside Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

    02:34

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21

  • ‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

    01:23

  • Drone video shows airstrike aftermath at Gaza refugee camp

    01:31

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33

  • Emerging threats in Europe spark security concerns in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

Israel launches new attacks against Gaza as Biden leaves Tel Aviv

Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital bombing in Gaza

What is preventing aid from getting to Gaza from Egypt?

Unrest in the Middle East leads to increased hate speech in US

Jim Jordan loses support during second bid to become speaker

Couple adopts puppy that wouldn’t stop smiling at them

Simone Biles talks world championships, Olympics, Taylor Swift

Why is Joran van der Sloot returning to Peru after confessing?

Joran van der Sloot finally admits to killing Natalee Halloway

United Airlines to board window passengers first, aisle last

Halloween costumes you can pull from your closet

Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough

See Good Housekeeping’s Kitchen Gear Awards winners

Students and puppies are sharing a classroom — with big benefits

How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer

Barry Manilow remembers Suzanne Somers: ‘I’ll miss her forever’

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Shop NewBeauty’s top products from their Reader’s Choice Awards

How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story

Poet Cleo Wade reads a poem from new book ‘Remember Love’

‘Smith Sisters Live’ hosts share what to watch and listen to this fall

Tyler Perry shares life story in new documentary ‘Maxine’s Baby’

Erin Andrews talks motherhood, whether she'll have another baby

See Jada Pinkett Smith reunite with 'surrogate mother' Debbie Allen

Jada Pinkett Smith on reactions to her headline-making interviews

Millie Bobby Brown on Jake Bongiovi encouraging her to be 'loud'

Heather McMahan talks new comedy special that honors late father

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Roast chicken breast with hazelnut pesto: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!