Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital bombing in Gaza

During his flight back to Washington from Tel Aviv, President Joe Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that Israel was behind the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Biden is expected to give an address from the Oval Office Thursday evening to share an update on the ongoing fighting. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Oct. 19, 2023
