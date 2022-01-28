Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border
02:26
Share this -
copied
As Russian troops conduct more live fire exercises and continue to build up a military presence around Ukraine’s border, President Joe Biden has again called Ukraine’s President Zelensky promising economic support. Biden and NATO members have repeatedly said no troops will be coming to Ukraine’s assistance. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House
02:02
Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children
04:07
Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers
02:54
Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million
00:29
Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
00:26
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast