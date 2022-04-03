IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine 01:10
President Biden is pledging an additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine, bringing the total amount to more than a billion dollars. The defensive hardware includes drones, laser guided rocket systems, machine guns and armored vehicles. Meanwhile, the White House anticipates the successful confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court this week. NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell reports for Sunday TODAY from Washington D.C.
