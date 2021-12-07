Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court
President Biden’s commission on Supreme Court reforms is not expected to recommend expanding the court. The bipartisan panel votes on its final report Tuesday. Members were divided over whether President Biden can add more justices to counter the court's conservative majority.Dec. 7, 2021
