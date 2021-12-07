IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager picks 'intimate' novel about addiction for December 2021 book club

Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court

President Biden’s commission on Supreme Court reforms is not expected to recommend expanding the court. The bipartisan panel votes on its final report Tuesday. Members were divided over whether President Biden can add more justices to counter the court's conservative majority.Dec. 7, 2021

