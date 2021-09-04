Biden orders DOJ to declassify 9/11 investigation documents
01:22
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Justice and other federal agencies to declassify information gathered during the FBI’s investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Families of those who died that day have long called for the FBI’s secret information to be made public, urging previous administrations to reveal “missing evidence.” NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.Sept. 4, 2021