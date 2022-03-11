President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia

President Biden has called for an end of Russia’s “most favored nation” status, also known as normal trade relations, meaning that the U.S. can raise tariffs on many Russian products. The president said, “The United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they bravely fight to defend their country,” adding “we’re going to hit Putin harder because the United States and our closest allies and partners are acting in unison,” the president said. He also stated that the U.S. will be open to Ukrainian refugees and will continue to provide more support.March 11, 2022