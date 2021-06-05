Biden on May jobs report: ‘We’re on the right track’

After a disappointing April jobs report, May’s jobs report showed modest growth, with approximately 559,000 jobs added in the last month. The unemployment rate also fell below 6% since March 2020. President Joe Biden is confident the U.S. is on the right track, saying, “Our plan is working.” However, White House officials continue to refuse to acknowledge whether extended unemployment benefits may be contributing to sluggish improvement. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.