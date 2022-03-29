IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 best sheets and towels to buy in 2022, according to Good Housekeeping

TODAY

Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back

01:20

After President Joe Biden appeared to call for a regime change in Russia during a speech in Poland, he stood by his comment Monday saying he’s “not walking anything back,” adding, “I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it,” he says. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.March 29, 2022

