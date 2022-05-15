IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden on Buffalo shooting: 'Hate must have no harbor'

    Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: 'He is a hero'

  Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

  Buffalo shooting: 10 killed in racially motivated supermarket attack

  Ukrainian group is favorited to win Eurovision song contest

  Driver meets good Samaritans who saved her life: 'I am so grateful'

  Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request

  First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

  Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting 'SNL' for their first time

  Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff,' 'Tremors,' actor dies at 79

  Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: 'I'm OK, if anybody was wondering'

  Biden's promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

  Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concerns

  3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

  Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient

  Convicted murderer escapes from transport bus

  First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court

Biden on Buffalo shooting: 'Hate must have no harbor'

President Joe Biden issued a statement praising law enforcement for their bravery in responding to the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, just one day after he warned about a potential summer surge in violent crime. Biden also called the incident “domestic terrorism,” and a “racially motivated hate crime.” NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Sunday TODAY. Warning: Some of the material is disturbing.May 15, 2022

    Biden on Buffalo shooting: 'Hate must have no harbor'

    Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: 'He is a hero'

  Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

