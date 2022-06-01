IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chair amid inflation crisis

Underscoring the threat that 40-year high inflation poses to the economy and his presidency, Biden held a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell while insisting he will not interfere with the Fed. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.June 1, 2022

