Biden meets with Alexei Navalny’s widow, family
Feb. 23, 202402:07

Biden meets with Alexei Navalny’s widow, family

02:07

President Joe Biden has met with the family of Alexei Navalny, thanking them for his courage before he died in a Russian prison. This comes as he also announces new sanctions against Russia following this death. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Feb. 23, 2024

