White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations
President Biden will be meeting with congressional leaders at the White House Tuesday in an effort to avoid an unprecedented default on the nation’s debt limit that could further shake the economy. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.May 9, 2023
White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations
