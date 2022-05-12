IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

01:11

President Joe Biden released a statement Thursday marking the one million lives lost to COVID-19. “As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. we must remain vigilant,” he says. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.May 12, 2022

Biden to call on world leaders to boost Covid efforts as U.S. funding dwindles

