Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee

President Biden has reached a decision on his Supreme Court nominee, and according to two sources, an announcement could come before the weekend. The finalists include federal judges Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.Feb. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death
03:00
Ukrainians flee to Poland, families face long journey to cross border
02:16
Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine
02:21
Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages
02:41
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy
02:38
Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview