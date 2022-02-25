IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death

  • Ukrainians flee to Poland, families face long journey to cross border

  • Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

  • Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

  • Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview

  • Storm system creates messy morning commute for millions

  • CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday

  • How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

  • Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia

  • Coast Guard saves 9 workers trapped on burning oil rig

  • Former officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing

    Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee

    Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine

  • Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance

  • Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees

  • Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity

  • Meet Broadway’s first Black Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera'

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

  • Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out

Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee

President Biden has reached a decision on his Supreme Court nominee, and according to two sources, an announcement could come before the weekend. The finalists include federal judges Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.Feb. 25, 2022

