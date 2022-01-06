Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary
In his address to the nation on the anniversary of the riot at the Capitol, President Joe Biden lays out the 'three big lies' being pushed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, including that the insurrection actually took place on election day, that the results of the 2020 election cannot be trusted, and that the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol are true patriots. Biden blasted Trump, saying "his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution."Jan. 6, 2022
