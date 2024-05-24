TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones celebrates graduate from her alma mater
06:38
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival
04:33
Game changer: NCAA agrees to let schools pay their athletes
01:55
Biden hosts Kenyan president in state dinner at White House
01:51
Bodies of 3 hostages killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack recovered
00:37
Coco Gauff: ‘Feeling really great’ heading into French Open
03:18
Bryan Kohberger lawyers try to discredit investigative tactics
02:34
New video shows Scottie Scheffler’s arrest during confrontation
02:07
UCLA chancellor grilled on Capitol Hill over campus protests
02:22
Memorial Day weekend weather: Which regions could see rain?
01:45
Memorial Day weekend travel rush: Tens of millions hit the road
02:29
Celine Dion to open up to Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview
01:01
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer celebrates graduate from her alma mater
05:08
Best Memorial Day sales: Appliances, apparel, outdoor items
04:57
New head coach of US women's soccer team talks Paris 2024
04:50
Tennessee judge temporarily blocks foreclosure sale of Graceland
00:31
First woman to lead US Navy reflects on her career milestones
06:28
Macron proposes truce between Russia, Ukraine during Olympics
01:46
Second human case of bird flu linked to dairy cows in Michigan
00:22
Fast food wars heat up with menu meal deals coming in hot
02:17
Biden hosts Kenyan president in state dinner at White House
01:51
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and around 500 guests, including Barack Obama, gathered at the White House to honor William Ruto, the president of Kenya, in a lavish state dinner. They’re the first African nation to be granted a state visit since Ghana in 2008. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.May 24, 2024
