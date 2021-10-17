Biden honors fallen officers as infrastructure negotiations continue

President Biden paid tribute to fallen officers at an annual memorial in D.C. on Saturday, specifically acknowledging the pain the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol caused in the law enforcement community. The president is still trying to push his “Build Back Better” agenda, with Bernie Sanders writing an op-ed in West Virginia’s largest newspaper urging Sen. Manchin to get on board. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 17, 2021