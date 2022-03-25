IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

  • Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’

    02:15

  • Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage

    00:24

  • New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz

    00:32

  • Vaccine mandate lifted for NYC-based pro athletes and performers

    00:25

  • Frigid temperatures to sweep across Northeast, Midwest

    01:32

  • Fire at Denver Broncos' stadium damages suites, seats

    00:27

  • North Korea confirms latest weapons test was a new ICBM

    00:31

  • Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

    02:43

  • Haunting images emerge from bombed theater in Mariupol

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down Sweet 16 games

    05:26

  • Inside the metaverse: Potential dangers virtual reality poses for kids

    06:40

  • US officials meet with detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia

    02:20

  • Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State

    02:53

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag

    02:06

  • Why airline CEOs are calling on Biden to end the mask mandate

    03:17

  • New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly

    02:42

  • US Capitol to reopen to public for limited tours after 2 years

    00:21

TODAY

Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis

02:41

As President Biden wraps up an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, he is heading to Poland in a critical show of support as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on. Poland has taken in more than two million Ukrainian refugees, and Biden announced the U.S. will pledge more than a billion dollars in humanitarian aid as well as take in refugees. During his visit, he will get a briefing on the humanitarian efforts and visit U.S. service members who have been repositioned around the region. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from Warsaw, Poland.March 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’

    02:15

  • Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage

    00:24

  • New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz

    00:32

  • Vaccine mandate lifted for NYC-based pro athletes and performers

    00:25

  • Frigid temperatures to sweep across Northeast, Midwest

    01:32

  • Fire at Denver Broncos' stadium damages suites, seats

    00:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All