Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis

As President Biden wraps up an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, he is heading to Poland in a critical show of support as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on. Poland has taken in more than two million Ukrainian refugees, and Biden announced the U.S. will pledge more than a billion dollars in humanitarian aid as well as take in refugees. During his visit, he will get a briefing on the humanitarian efforts and visit U.S. service members who have been repositioned around the region. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from Warsaw, Poland.March 25, 2022