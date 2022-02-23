IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

03:16

Former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the sanctions President Biden imposed on Russia following an “invasion” into Ukraine. “I thought it was the right response, but he hasn’t thrown everything at them yet that they are planning because they expect that this invasion will escalate,” he says. "This will probably be the largest war in Europe since 1939."Feb. 23, 2022

Biden announces new sanctions against Russia, says Ukraine is seeing 'beginning of a Russian invasion'

