Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

Former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the sanctions President Biden imposed on Russia following an “invasion” into Ukraine. “I thought it was the right response, but he hasn’t thrown everything at them yet that they are planning because they expect that this invasion will escalate,” he says. "This will probably be the largest war in Europe since 1939."
Feb. 23, 2022 Read More
