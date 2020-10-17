Biden hammers Trump for misleading the public about the coronavirus

Join TODAY All Day at 5p & 8p ET and get cooking with Nyesha Arrington. Dinner on the table in 30 minutes!
Biden hammers Trump for misleading the public about the coronavirus02:26
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are taking aim at each other on the campaign trail. Trump lashed out at Biden and complained there is not enough scrutiny about his family, while Biden hammered the president about misleading the public about the coronavirus. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.