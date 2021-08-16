Biden ‘had bad choices’ on Afghanistan, national security adviser says

National security adviser Jake Sullivan joins TODAY to comment on the crisis in Afghanistan. “The speed with which cities fell was much greater than anyone anticipated,” he acknowledges; Afghan security forces “ultimately decided that they would not fight for Kabul and they would not fight for the country.” He adds: “What the president kept saying over and over again was that it was not inevitable that Kabul would fall, and it wasn’t inevitable. There was the capacity to stand up and resist. They capacity did not happen.”Aug. 16, 2021