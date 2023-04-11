IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher charged with felony
06:20
Now Playing
2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run
03:30
UP NEXT
DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval
03:05
Nashville council votes to reinstate Democrat Justin Jones
02:20
Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead, officer in critical condition
04:06
Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips
24:38
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
05:18
Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024
02:50
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81
00:21
New details of King Charles' coronation revealed
02:24
Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers
02:12
Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion
03:40
Americans walk Jesus’ steps in Holy Week pilgrimage to Jerusalem
03:20
Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Black is Beautiful’ photographer, dies at 85
02:04
What’s behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?
04:43
Chuck Todd on conflicting abortion drug rulings in Wisconsin, Texas
02:29
Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
00:44
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament due to past injury
00:33
Biden faces challenges over abortion rights, leaked military files
02:20
Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets
01:57
2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run
03:30
Share this -
copied
President Biden has long said he intends to run in 2024 though he's been in no rush to make it official. Remarks he made to TODAY's Al Roker on Monday, however, appear to confirm he plans to run for reelection. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.April 11, 2023
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher charged with felony
06:20
Now Playing
2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run
03:30
UP NEXT
DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval
03:05
Nashville council votes to reinstate Democrat Justin Jones
02:20
Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead, officer in critical condition
04:06
Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips
24:38
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
05:18
Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024
02:50
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81
00:21
New details of King Charles' coronation revealed
02:24
Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers
02:12
Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion
03:40
Americans walk Jesus’ steps in Holy Week pilgrimage to Jerusalem
03:20
Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Black is Beautiful’ photographer, dies at 85
02:04
What’s behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?
04:43
Chuck Todd on conflicting abortion drug rulings in Wisconsin, Texas
02:29
Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
00:44
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament due to past injury
00:33
Biden faces challenges over abortion rights, leaked military files
02:20
Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets