Biden gets 2nd COVID booster shot; CDC lifts travel warning for cruises

President Joe Biden got his second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday at the White House following the new CDC recommendation that anyone aged 50 and older receive a second booster dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the CDC also lifted its COVID-19 tiered warning system for cruise ships.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
12-year-old ‘doodle boy’ inks deal with Nike
02:41
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank
01:02
The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards
00:34
California aims to save mountain lion population with new animal crossing
02:20
Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap
02:28
Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid union dispute