Biden faces migrant crisis and failed drone strike ahead of first UN General Assembly
The migrant crisis in Texas is just one of a number of issues that has the Biden administration under heavy criticism this week. The President is confronting several complex challenges both at home and abroad including the FDA’s decision over booster shots, the drone strike in Afghanistan killing 10 civilians and the situation at the southern border. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 19, 2021