President Joe Biden has extended the nearly two-year freeze on federal student loan payments for an additional three months. Payments were set to begin again in January, but the president cited the ongoing impact of the pandemic as the reason for extending the pause until May 1st.Dec. 23, 2021
Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips
06:55
Mystery surrounds time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue
00:34
Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate
02:40
Now Playing
Biden extends student loan freeze until May
00:26
UP NEXT
Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem
02:39
Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas