Biden to attend emergency NATO summit in Europe

President Joe Biden is set to attend an emergency NATO summit in Brussels and meet with leaders of 29 countries. Biden is under pressure to help Ukraine and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of that country. Biden is expected to announce plans to permanently maintain an increased number of troops deployed to NATO countries. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.March 23, 2022
