Biden says ‘memory is fine’ after special counsel report released

In an evening news conference, President Joe Biden was defiant while responding directly to special counsel Robert Hur’s report on his handling of classified documents that included an assessment that Biden did not remember when his son Beau died. "How in the hell dare he raise that? I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away,” he said. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY and NBC's Hallie Jackson provides analysis.Feb. 9, 2024