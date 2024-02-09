Trump wins Nevada GOP caucus as SCOTUS weighs ballot case
Biden says ‘memory is fine’ after special counsel report released
Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress about secret hospitalization
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
Speaker Johnson says Senate border deal is ‘dead on arrival’
Social media companies pushed to improve child safety
Former Trump official dies after being shot in carjacking
Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary
Mike Johnson signals bipartisan immigration deal won't pass
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack
House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas
Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack
Biden says ‘memory is fine’ after special counsel report released
In an evening news conference, President Joe Biden was defiant while responding directly to special counsel Robert Hur’s report on his handling of classified documents that included an assessment that Biden did not remember when his son Beau died. "How in the hell dare he raise that? I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away,” he said. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY and NBC's Hallie Jackson provides analysis.Feb. 9, 2024
