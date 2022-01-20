IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

  • Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken

  • New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

  • Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency

  • AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports

  • Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation

  • Voting rights bill likely doomed as debate begins on Tuesday

  • Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure

  • Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office

  • Biden administration faces setback for voting rights legislation

  • Biden's push for sweeping voting rights legislation hits stumbling block

  • GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

  • Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: 'I’m tired of being quiet!'

  • Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms

  • Chuck Todd: Democrats are pushing voting rights legislation because of Jan 6 anniversary

  • Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

President Joe Biden marked his first year in office with a news conference, defending his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and insisting there has been “enormous progress” made to his ambitious legislative agenda. Hours later, efforts to tackle voting rights appear stalled after Senate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema joined Republicans in rejecting a filibuster rule change. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.Jan. 20, 2022

One year in, Biden confronts the limits of his power

