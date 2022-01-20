Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Joe Biden marked his first year in office with a news conference, defending his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and insisting there has been “enormous progress” made to his ambitious legislative agenda. Hours later, efforts to tackle voting rights appear stalled after Senate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema joined Republicans in rejecting a filibuster rule change. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.
Jan. 20, 2022
