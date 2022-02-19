IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin will invade Ukraine

    02:01
Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin will invade Ukraine

02:01

President Joe Biden is citing ‘significant intelligence’ that Russian forces will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, while Vice President Kamala Harris warned of sanctions against Russia if the country does invade Ukraine. Russia’s government is still insisting it is not the aggressor, accusing Ukraine of genocide against Russian speakers as violence on the border escalates. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY. Feb. 19, 2022

