Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden is citing ‘significant intelligence’ that Russian forces will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, while Vice President Kamala Harris warned of sanctions against Russia if the country does invade Ukraine. Russia’s government is still insisting it is not the aggressor, accusing Ukraine of genocide against Russian speakers as violence on the border escalates. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY. Feb. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Paul McCartney announces US tour ‘Got Back’ kicking off April 28th
00:34
The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
01:02
Parents struggle amid baby formula shortage and recall
03:51
States across US prepare to end mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop nationwide
02:05
Watch: Firefighters rescue screaming children from Arizona apartment fire
00:38
Trump took 15 boxes of classified records to Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says