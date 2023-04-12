US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest

Tennessee governor tightens background checks for gun buyers
Roger Carstens, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, speaks out about the effort to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich following his arrest in Russia over alleged espionage. “We’re bringing the whole power of the U.S. government into this negotiation," he says.April 12, 2023
