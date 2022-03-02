Key takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address
President Biden used his first State of the Union address to voice US support for the people of Ukraine, and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in his strongest terms yet. “He badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over,” Biden said. The President also addressed the pandemic and the U.S. economy. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.March 2, 2022
