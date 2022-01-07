Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address
President Biden laid blame on former President Trump in his January 6th address to the nation, which marked one year since the attack on the United States Capitol, detailing the danger of disinformation and political violence that he says is increasingly taking root in Donald Trump's political party. NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 7, 2022
