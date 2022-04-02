Biden celebrating strong jobs report amid rising inflation
01:43
Share this -
copied
President Biden is touting good economic news after a strong jobs report showing unemployment dropping to just 3.6%. However economists say the troubling signs remain, including high prices and rising inflation. NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022
UP NEXT
12-year-old ‘doodle boy’ inks deal with Nike
02:41
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank
01:02
The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards
00:34
California aims to save mountain lion population with new animal crossing
02:20
Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap
02:28
Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid union dispute