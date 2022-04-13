IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden calls Russian atrocities towards Ukraine a ‘genocide’

TODAY

Biden calls Russian atrocities towards Ukraine a ‘genocide’

02:16

President Biden has called the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine a “genocide,” following the rising death tolls across the country as Russian troops close in on Mariupol. Russian President Putin says peace talks have come to a dead end. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Kyiv. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.April 13, 2022

