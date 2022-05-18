IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

35 problem-solving bestsellers you'll wish you knew about sooner

  • Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallon

    00:31

  • Depp’s lawyers accuse Amber Heard of doctoring abuse photos

    01:50

  • Ringling Brothers eyes comeback with animal-free circus show

    03:05

  • Congress holds UFO hearing, unveils never-before-seen videos

    01:46

  • Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

    02:44

  • Crisis at US southern border appears to be growing

    00:20

  • Record heat continues to spread across the US

    00:54

  • 18-year-old dies after sand collapses on him while digging hole

    00:22

  • China Eastern plane crash may have been intentional, reports say

    02:30

  • FDA: Imported baby formula may hit US stores ‘in matter of weeks’

    01:51

  • Finland, Sweden officially submit applications to join NATO

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Biden calls for stricter gun laws, condemns racial hatred in Buffalo

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary: Oz, McCormick race for victory

    03:05

  • Hoda Kotb opens up about 'good parts' of being an 'older mom'

    07:04

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • FBI sees rise in racially motivated extremism fed by social media

    03:32

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Harry Styles opens up about rediscovering himself

    01:26

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

TODAY

Biden calls for stricter gun laws, condemns racial hatred in Buffalo

02:07

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the family members of the deadly grocery store shooting victims in Buffalo while calling on all Americans to condemn racial hatred. As investigators comb through the suspect’s internet footprint, Biden also called for more strict gun laws. NBC’s Emelie Ikeda reports for TODAY from Buffalo.May 18, 2022

Biden calls Buffalo shooting ‘terrorism,’ says ‘white supremacy is a poison’

  • UP NEXT

    Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallon

    00:31

  • Depp’s lawyers accuse Amber Heard of doctoring abuse photos

    01:50

  • Ringling Brothers eyes comeback with animal-free circus show

    03:05

  • Congress holds UFO hearing, unveils never-before-seen videos

    01:46

  • Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

    02:44

  • Crisis at US southern border appears to be growing

    00:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All