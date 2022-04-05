Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial over atrocities in Bucha
03:06
President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to do more to help in Ukraine, with the atrocities coming out of Bucha only adding to those calls. Now, the president is vowing more sanctions are coming, and calling for a war crimes trial against Vladimir Putin. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.April 5, 2022
