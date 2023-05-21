IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles

03:34

The U.S. is facing a potential economic crisis if a deal is not reached to raise the debt limit soon and President Biden had some tough words for Republicans ahead of his meeting with Kevin McCarthy. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for Sunday TODAY.May 21, 2023

Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles

