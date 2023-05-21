Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles

Jessica Chastain on ‘A Doll’s House’ and finding solace in theater
The U.S. is facing a potential economic crisis if a deal is not reached to raise the debt limit soon and President Biden had some tough words for Republicans ahead of his meeting with Kevin McCarthy. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for Sunday TODAY.May 21, 2023
