Biden asks Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
On Wednesday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to rule on the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their cases can be heard in a U.S. court. There is no word yet on when a decision could come down.Dec. 30, 2021
