IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says 03:00 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah 00:19 Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis 01:44 National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address 00:26 Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday 00:21 Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says 03:16 2 storms bring snow, ice and rain to millions 03:44 Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine 02:45
Now Playing
Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’ 02:38
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna celebrate twos-day: 2/22/22! 01:40 Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’ 05:11 ‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency 04:39 Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest 03:45 Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win' 04:21 Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY 06:27 Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis 05:34 Hank the Tank: 500-pound bear on the run after ransacking California homes 02:47 Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week 00:30 US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement 02:18 What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know 02:54 Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’ 02:38
After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he’s calling “peacekeeping” forces into two regions of Eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden hit Russia with tough new sanctions, targeting two large Russian banks. The move was met with some praise and some criticism that the sanctions still aren't strong enough to stop Putin. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.
Feb. 23, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says 03:00 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah 00:19 Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis 01:44 National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address 00:26 Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday 00:21 Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says 03:16