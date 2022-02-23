IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he’s calling “peacekeeping” forces into two regions of Eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden hit Russia with tough new sanctions, targeting two large Russian banks. The move was met with some praise and some criticism that the sanctions still aren't strong enough to stop Putin. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 23, 2022

Ukraine moves to impose state of emergency as U.S., allies pressure Russia with sanctions

